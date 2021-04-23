Centre to provide 5 kg free food grains to 80 cr beneficiaries for next 2 months

Earlier this month, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced that the state would be providing free ration to the poor while the COVID-triggered restrictions are in place. On 13 April, the state had imposed several lockdown-like restriction owing to the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. On the same day, the CM said, "Maharashtra Government will provide three kilos of wheat and two kilos of rice for free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place."

