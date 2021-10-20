Covid-19: Centre urges all to get vaccinated as India nears 100 cr jabs mark

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged all eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and contribute to India's historic feat of achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses.

Over 99.54 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, as per the official figures released on Wednesday evening.

It also said, 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses.

The minister took to the Twitter to say, The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute in this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately.

देश वैक्सीन शतक बनाने के करीब है।



इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के सहभागी बनने के लिए देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि जिनका वैक्सीनेशन बाकी है वो तत्काल टीका लगवाकर, भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक स्वर्णिम टीकाकरण यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 20, 2021

A series of events have been lined up to celebrate the milestone achievement.

Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, the SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday. The health minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said.

India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.