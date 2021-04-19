Subscribe
Covid-19: Centre working together with states for lives and livelihoods, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Covid-19: Centre working together with states for lives and livelihoods, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today spoke to various business and Chamber leaders and took their inputs on industry and association-related matters. "Spoke on telephone with each of the following business/Chamber leaders. Took their inputs on industry/Association related matters. Informed them that government at various levels from @PMOIndia is responding to Covid management. Working together with states for lives and livelihoods," Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

The leaders who spoke to the Finance Minister included Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Uday Shankar from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Deb Mukherjee from Bengal Chamber of Commerce, T R Parasuraman from Bangalore Chamber of Commerce and Pawan Munjal from Hero MotoCorp.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 and the death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 19,29,329 comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

