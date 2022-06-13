COVID-19: Chandigarh issues advisory as cases surge again

COVID-19: Chandigarh issues advisory as cases surge again2 min read . 05:22 PM IST
- As per the new advisory, people should continue wearing masks and avoid gathering until COVID cases subside.
In the view of rising number of COVID cases, the Chandigarh Administration issues a new advisory. As per the new advisory, people should continue wearing masks and avoid gathering until the cases subside.
In the view of rising number of COVID cases, the Chandigarh Administration issues a new advisory. As per the new advisory, people should continue wearing masks and avoid gathering until the cases subside.
The official notification said, always wear a face mask to cover your mouth and nose. Cover your nose and mouth with tissues while sneezing, and throw it away immediately after using them.
The official notification said, always wear a face mask to cover your mouth and nose. Cover your nose and mouth with tissues while sneezing, and throw it away immediately after using them.
Maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings in close settings. And avoid unnecessary travel, it added.
Maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings in close settings. And avoid unnecessary travel, it added.
It also advised people to see a doctor in case they feel unwell.
It also advised people to see a doctor in case they feel unwell.
India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said on . “The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent."
The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said on . “The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent."
However, last week, experts pointed out that the increase in the number of cases in the country over the last few days should not be a cause for panic as no new variant of concern has been found and the rise so far is limited to a few districts. Further, the rise in cases is not causing serious infections or deaths.
However, last week, experts pointed out that the increase in the number of cases in the country over the last few days should not be a cause for panic as no new variant of concern has been found and the rise so far is limited to a few districts. Further, the rise in cases is not causing serious infections or deaths.
Speaking on the reason behind the sudden surge, they also pointed out towards non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and people being unenthusiastic about getting the booster dose, which possibly has increased the pool of population susceptible to the infection.
Speaking on the reason behind the sudden surge, they also pointed out towards non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and people being unenthusiastic about getting the booster dose, which possibly has increased the pool of population susceptible to the infection.
In addition, there is increased mobility due to the summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions both nationally and internationally and full-fledged opening up of economic activities, because of which there has been a spread of the infection among vulnerable individuals.
In addition, there is increased mobility due to the summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions both nationally and internationally and full-fledged opening up of economic activities, because of which there has been a spread of the infection among vulnerable individuals.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)