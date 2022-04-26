Covid-19 cluster in IIT Madras sees 31 fresh cases, Covid-19 tally rises to 111

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, on Tuesday reported 31 fresh Covid-19 infections in the campus, with the total tally touching 111
IIT-Madras said earlier in a release that it is fully geared up to meet any 'exigency' and doctors were on 'high alert' as advised by state government
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, on Tuesday reported 31 fresh Covid-19 infections in the campus, with the total tally touching 111.
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan met with students and faculty members on the campus for the second time in three days on Monday, as per reports. He was accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby. During his previous visit, he had urged the students not to panic in the wake of the latest surge in coronavirus cases.
In a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan was seen interacting with the students. "Do not worry. The IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3 km radius from here (King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research). At this point of time, no one requires hospitalisation. Everyone is identified with mild symptoms...but at the same time you should not be over confident," Radhakrishnan was seen telling the students.
He urged the students to monitor their health and said if they experience any kind of discomfort they should immediately alert the authorities concerned.
Later, addressing reporters at the institute, Radhakrishnan said the IIT-M has stepped up adherence to Covid-19 protocols laid down by the government on its campus and added that this should be practiced even when the cases are low.
Citing an example, he said, "though big malls have sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry points, many small shops do not have such provisions. At some places, where thermal devices are not functioning, the shop keepers pretend as if they are in good condition, which is actually done to fool themselves". Reiterating his earlier comments that the XE variant was not detected in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said the state is geared up to handle the infections with adequate infrastructure.
"About 1.17 lakh beds to treat Covid-19 patients and oxygen generators are available. But at the same time no body requires hospitalisation. Only one COVID-19 patient in Salem is under hospitalisation while the rest of affected patients (in Tamil Nadu) are under home isolation", he noted.
Meanwhile, IIT-Madras said in a release that it is fully geared up to meet any 'exigency' and doctors were on 'high alert' as advised by the state government, in view of rise in cases. "We are enforcing Covid-19 compliance rigorously with student volunteers. In addition to this, all students are fully vaccinated. IIT Madras has handled three waves (of Covid-19) effectively, and we believe that the lessons learnt will help us handle the current cases effectively", the institute said.
