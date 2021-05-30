Covid treatment: Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) in Guntur has administered cocktail antibodies injection 'Regeneron' to two patients, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. This is the first time the cocktail antibodies injection has been used in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the report, Dr Kalyana Chakravarti and the team administered the injection. Chakravarti said that both the patients were showing good improvement.

He also said the patients were recovering well and will soon be discharged.

Chakravarti also informed that they have stopped using high dose steroids while using 'Regeneron'. They have, the doctor said, used stem cell therapy on 12 Covid patients.

He said using stem cell therapy is also giving good results. While two patients are ready for discharge, the doctor said, five more patients in ICU are recovering well.

The doctor thanked the patients for helping in clinical research, agency reported.

In India, an 84-year-old man from Haryana became the first person to be administered the Covid drug cocktail. This treatment came into limelight after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for Covid last year.

Mohabbat Singh, who was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital was given the drug over a 30 minute intravenous supply.

As per the news agency, the cocktail of two fast acting antibodies - Casirivimab and Imdevimab - is seen as a cutting-edge treatment that provides protection to Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

















