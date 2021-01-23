OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Consignment of India made vaccines arrives in Brazil
Containers carrying doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (AFP)
Containers carrying doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (AFP)

Covid-19: Consignment of India made vaccines arrives in Brazil

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 06:19 AM IST Staff Writer

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday

New lllk A flight carrying two million doses of India made coronavirus vaccines landed in Brazil on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced.

"Trust the Pharmacy of the World. Made in India vaccines arrive in Brazil," Jaishankar tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
US first lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies in Washington, US.

Over 150 National Guard troops in Washington for Biden inauguration test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
Two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from India are unloaded at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

US 'applauds' India for gifting Covid-19 vaccine to several countries

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Indian Railways' longest freight train

Indian Railways'longest freight train 'Vasuki' sets a new record. See photos

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and SII for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8.

Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago has thanked the SII for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.

"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

In the last few days, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius and Myanmar on Friday.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout