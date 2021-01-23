Covid-19: Consignment of India made vaccines arrives in Brazil

Covid-19: Consignment of India made vaccines arrives in Brazil1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday
A flight carrying two million doses of India made coronavirus vaccines landed in Brazil on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced.
"Trust the Pharmacy of the World. Made in India vaccines arrive in Brazil," Jaishankar tweeted.
India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.
Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and SII for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8.
Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago has thanked the SII for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.
"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.
In the last few days, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius and Myanmar on Friday.
Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
