Home >News >India >Covid-19: Containment measures to remain in force up to Sept 30, says govt

Covid-19: Containment measures to remain in force up to Sept 30, says govt

Government extends Covid-19 guidelines
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

In fresh Covid-19 guidelines, MHA asked states to continue to focus on 5-fold strategy--test, track, treat, vaccination, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the Covid-19 guidelines. The containment measures would remain in force up to September 30, the ministry added.

In fresh Covid-19 guidelines, MHA asked states to continue to focus on 5-fold strategy--test, track, treat, vaccination, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The union government also asked states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering during the upcoming festival season and, if necessary, impose local restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the overall pandemic situation now appears to be largely stable at the national level, except for the localised spread observed in a few states.

The home secretary further advised them to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season and, if required, impose local restrictions to prevent such gatherings.

Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, he said.

