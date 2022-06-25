OPEN APP
COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi surges 70%
According to government data, the number of containment zones in Delhi surged by almost 70% from 190 on June 17 to 322 on June 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to officials, family or neighbourhood clusters are where the majority of the cases are being recorded. According to them, micro-containment zones, even with just one or two homes, are being created to stop the spread of the sickness.

When three or more COVID-19 cases are found, an area is often designated as a containment zone. However, they said that it is a dynamic exercise carried out by district authorities according to need.

The Delhi Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 gives district judges the authority to isolate a region, prohibit egress and re-entry of the populace, and implement any measures prescribed by the health department to stop the spread of the disease.

Since June 14, when the number of coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000, Delhi has seen an increase in these cases. On June 14, Delhi recorded 1,118 new cases, with a positive rate of 6.50% and two fatalities.

With the exception of June 22, when it recorded 928 infections in a single day, the national capital has since been recording more than 1,000 cases every day. According to information provided here by the health department, Delhi saw 1,447 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, while the positive rate fell to 5.98%.

Officials claim that the increase in coronavirus cases is a result of the population's casual attitude about adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour. The goal of the plan is to stop the infection from spreading.

"Currently, even if there are two cases in a family or in adjacent households, they are designated as a containment zone. The intention is to contain the spread of infection as Omicron is highly transmissible," said an official.

(With PTI inputs)

