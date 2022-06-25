COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi surges 70%

According to government data, the number of containment zones in Delhi surged by almost 70% from 190 on June 17 to 322 on June 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to officials, family or neighbourhood clusters are where the majority of the cases are being recorded. According to them, micro-containment zones, even with just one or two homes, are being created to stop the spread of the sickness.

