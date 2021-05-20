After a consistent increase in coronavirus case positivity for 10 weeks, a decline has been reported since the last two weeks, the Centre said today.

The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts on May 13-19.

As per reports, seven states have over 25% case positivity, while 22 states have more than 15% case positivity, the Centre added.

The country witnessed a consistent upward trend in weekly tests for Covid-19 since mid-February and average daily tests increased by 2.3 times in 12 weeks, it said.

50% people still do not wear a mask

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that 50%people still do not wear a mask while 64% of the people who do wear masks, do not cover the nose, according to a study.

At a media briefing on Thursday, health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that eight states in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases, 9 states have between 50,000-1 lakh active cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

"Some states like Karnataka and West Bengal that are showing positivity of over 25% which remain a concern," said Luv Agarwal.

The health ministry insisted on continuing with social distancing and the use of masks to check the spread of infection.

By June end, the average daily testing capacity for Covid will be augmented to 45 lakh, it added.

