On May 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Motegi
During the meeting, Motegi conveyed that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs
Japan will send 200 oxygen concentrators to India as a part of the emergency assistance in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.
"On May 12 and 13, 200 oxygen concentrators will be sent to India as a part of the emergency assistance from Japan to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.