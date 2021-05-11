Covid-19 crisis: Japan to send 200 oxygen concentrators to India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan will send 200 oxygen concentrators to India as a part of the emergency assistance in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Japan sent 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday.

On May 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the meeting, Motegi conveyed that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

