Home >News >India >Covid-19 crisis: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting with PM Modi today

Covid-19 crisis: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting with PM Modi today

A file photo of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, the highest by any state in India on Wednesday

Amid the Covid-19 crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting on the situation in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6.30 pm today via video conferring, news agency ANI reported.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated today showed. The death toll due to the disease in the country increased to 1,66,862, with 685 new fatalities being reported in a day, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, the highest by any state in India on Wednesday. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283.

To curb the intensity of the rising cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 guidelines for Mumbai to restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police the updated lockdown guidelines which restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

On Monday, Chief Minister Thackeray also wrote a letter to PM Modi urging to lower the age group eligible for vaccination to 25 years old to curb the intensity of the rising cases in the state.

