Coronavirus crisis shouldn't become a reason for politics, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to short duration discussion in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Our government has always said that this crisis shouldn't become a reason for politics. There shouldn't be politics in this crisis...PM Modi has said that when 130 crore people of India take one step forward, the country can move forward by 130 crore steps," Mandaviya said.

The Union health minister further added, "When we speak of the third wave, the 130 crore people - the common people, all state governments - should make a collective decision that we won't let a third wave hit our country. Our resolution and PM Modi's guidance can save us from a third wave."

Mandaviya also said that many states have 10 to15 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines with them. "When there's need to work together and implementation has to be done by the states, at that time we never said that this state failed or that state didn't do this. I don't want to do politics but many states have 10-15 lakh doses of vaccines with them, I have data," he said.

On PM Modi's "Taali, Thali Bajao" appeal, he said, "They say why did we do 'thaali-taali'? We did it to encourage Corona warriors. We did it for the Policemen standing on the roads for our protection, we did it in honour of the healthcare staff - from the lowest to the highest level - who worked during Corona pandemic."

"Before being a minister, I'm a father. My daughter worked as an intern doctor in Covid ward. She told me that she would work in that ward itself and she continued. At that time I realised the importance of 'thaali-taali', it gave us courage," Mandaviya added.

