India has been witnessing a steady decline in fresh Covid-19 infections with 46,148 new coronavirus infections reported today. As the country’s daily positivity rate further declined to 2.82 per cent, many states and union territories have issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines, relaxations and restrictions effective today. Restrictions have been eased in Delhi, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi unlocks further

The Delhi government has allowed weddings at the banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Saturday made it mandatory for people to have at least one dose of vaccination to enter public places from June 28. The new guideline, issued by the Home Department as a “Three-layered public-discipline 3.0" is applicable fromtoday. The Gehlot government made this provision in a fresh set of guidelines on the pandemic restrictions. Government offices will now be able to open till 6 pm, while business establishments whose employees have been vaccinated can remain open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm, the new guidelines provided. Religious places will start to open conditionally.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed the re-opening of textile showrooms and jewellery in 23 districts of the state from today, as part of the relaxation in lockdown norms. The said establishments can operate from 9 am to 7 pm with 50 per cent customers and cannot run air conditioners in their shops, the release, quoting Chief Minister M K Stalin, said. The 23 districts in the second category include Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet and Sivaganga. The government's relaxations in lockdown norms, effective Monday, include re-opening places of worship and malls in the third category--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet and resumption of public transport among others in the 23 districts coming under the second one.

