Covid-19 curbs eased in these states from today. New guidelines here

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed the re-opening of textile showrooms and jewellery in 23 districts of the state from today, as part of the relaxation in lockdown norms. The said establishments can operate from 9 am to 7 pm with 50 per cent customers and cannot run air conditioners in their shops, the release, quoting Chief Minister M K Stalin, said. The 23 districts in the second category include Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet and Sivaganga. The government's relaxations in lockdown norms, effective Monday, include re-opening places of worship and malls in the third category--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet and resumption of public transport among others in the 23 districts coming under the second one.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}