The Uttarakhand government has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the Dehradun district till 6 am of September 21, said Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The District Magistrate said that in view of the prevention of COVID-19, only those tourists who have done online registration on Dehradun Smart City Portal, must provide negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before arrival, hotel booking proof in Mussoorie.

Apart from this, no person will be allowed to enter pond/river/waterfall etc. in tourist areas like Sahastradhara, Guchupani and Mussoorie. He said that in view of the rooms available in commercial establishments like hotels and homestays in Mussoorie, only 15,000 tourists will be allowed on weekends.

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed after 5 pm on Mall Road in Mussoorie. It will be mandatory to follow the standard operating procedure in letter and spirit, it is mandatory for every person to wear mask, handkerchief or scarf while venturing out of hotels and spitting in a public place will be banned.

He has told that in case of violation of orders, ₹500-1000 will be charged as a penalty.

