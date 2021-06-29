Dehradun: Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended by another week till July 6 with more relaxations. For people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains, registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report not older than 72 hours will be compulsory.

Here is all you need to know about the guidelines of Covid curfew in Uttarakhand

Shops and business establishments have been allowed to open six days a week instead of five.

Shops will remain open even on Sundays in the two popular tourist spots of Mussoorie and Nainital, the order said. Markets in these towns will remain closed on Tuesday.

Gyms and coaching centres for job aspirants have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

Educational institutions, training institutes, malls and cinema halls will remain closed till further orders.

Permission for online classes and distance learning remains in place.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with 50 per cent of their capacity.

Meanwhile, the single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India's COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry.





