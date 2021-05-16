COVID-19 curfew extended Leh, Ladakh and Kargil till May 24 amid surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, the curfew imposed in three Himalayan regions - Leh, Ladakh and Kargil - has been extended for another week, news agency PTI said. The covid-related restrictions will remain in force in the areas till May 24.

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,333 with 177 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 165 as two more people succumbed to the viral disease in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

The extension of the curfew, which was scheduled to end on May 17, was ordered by the district magistrates of Leh and Kargil in separate orders, they said.

Curfew extended in Leh District

Leh District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse also ordered the extension of restrictions that are already in place. His orders stated, "… restrictions imposed on all kind of movements/activities across Leh district shall be extended from 17.05.2021 (5 AM); and shall remain in force till 24.05.2021 (7 AM)."

Here is what's allowed, and what's not

Kargil District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve noted, restrictions would be extended till 7 am on May 24 and there would be no curbs on activities that are already allowed

He said a detailed review of the current COVID situation was conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority. It was of the considered view that stringent containment measures are required at a macro level in order to restrict the movement and intermingling of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

