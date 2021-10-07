NEW DELHI : While India’s covid-19 cases curve is plateauing, next three months with festive season ahead remain crucial for India as the country continues to add as high as approximately 20,000 fresh cases every day, the union health ministry said on Thursday.

Citing global evidence of a surge in covid-19 cases followed by unhindered public gathering in UK, Russia and Netherlands, the government officials said that threat of covid-19 resurgence still exists.

“For tackling any surge in cases, we have made available 8.36 lakh hospital beds in the country for treatment of covid-19 patients. There are additionally over. Also, there are nearly one million isolation beds in dedicated care centres," said Dr V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog. “Over 4.86 oxygen-supported beds and 1.35 lakh ICU beds are available. And we are prepared to face a daily surge of 4.5-5 lakh covid-19 cases," he said.

While the number of cases is dipping, the government has asked to continue covid-19 appropriate behaviour. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) weekly epidemiological update, India now ranks fifth in recording the highest number of new covid-19 cases in last week. India’s ranking has gradually improved in last one month from second to fifth with a gradual decrease in new coronavirus cases. The country last week witnessed a decrease in fresh cases by 21%.

The WHO epidemiological update said that the highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (760 571 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), the United Kingdom (239 781 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), Turkey (197 277 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), the Russian Federation (165 623 new cases; 13% increase), and India (161 158 new cases; 21% decrease).

“Weekly case positivity has declined from 21.48% between 29th April-5th May, to 1.68% between 30th September - 6th October. While overall positivity across the country gives comfort, there are still a large number of districts reporting high case positivity," said Lav Agarwal, Joint secretary, union health ministry.

The Indian government data showed that at least 22,431 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Over 56% of the new cases in the country in the last week were recorded in Kerala.

“We are focusing on controlling spread of infection in 5 states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka. There is a need to preserve the gains in 31 states and to ensure that infection spread is monitored," said Agarwal.

“While overall positivity across the country gives comfort, there are still large number of districts reporting high case positivity. 28 Districts in India are reporting a weekly Positivity between 5 to 10%. We need to be cautious and undertake required precautions for upcoming festivals and need to celebrate upcoming festivals and events in the spirit of winning over the evil of covid-19," he said.

The government said that people should watch out for October, November and December and try to celebrate festivals online instead of gathering personally.

“This time people should avoid unnecessary travel, stay home and celebrate festivals virtually. Online modes of shopping should also be explored," said Agarwal. Showing concern over Kerala, Agarwal said that Kerala has over over lakh active cases currently and the figure in four other states is ranging between 10,000 and 50,000. Data showed that five states -- Mizoram, Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya -- are reporting a weekly positivity rate of over 5%. According to the government, 34 districts across nine states and union territories are reporting a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%. Also, 28 districts across 12 states and UTs are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10%.

Meanwhile, Paul said that 71% of India''s adult population has received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine, while 27% have received both the shots. He added that currently there is no shortage of covid-19 vaccines and three vaccines, covishield, covaxin and sputnik are readily availability in the country now. At least six vaccines are in the pipeline after getting emergency use authorisation in India and preparation and training to administer Zydus Cadila’s covid-19 vaccine is under progress it is injected by an applicator and not a needle.

