Covid-19 curve plateauing, yet next 3 months crucial

“This time people should avoid unnecessary travel, stay home and celebrate festivals virtually. Online modes of shopping should also be explored," said Agarwal. Showing concern over Kerala, Agarwal said that Kerala has over over lakh active cases currently and the figure in four other states is ranging between 10,000 and 50,000. Data showed that five states -- Mizoram, Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya -- are reporting a weekly positivity rate of over 5%. According to the government, 34 districts across nine states and union territories are reporting a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%. Also, 28 districts across 12 states and UTs are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10%.