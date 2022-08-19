Covid-19: Daily cases above 15,000-mark in India, positivity rate over 3%

Covid-19 cases in India on Thursday witnessed an upward journey with the country logging 15,754 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, after the daily cases stayed below 10,000-mark two days ago. With this, India's cumulative caseload has gone up to 4,43,14,618 and active cases stands at 1,01,830, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

