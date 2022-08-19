Covid-19: Daily cases above 15,000-mark in India, positivity rate over 3%

Covid-19 cases in India on Thursday witnessed an upward journey with the country logging 15,754 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, after the daily cases stayed below 10,000-mark two days ago.
Covid-19 cases in India on Thursday witnessed an upward journey with the country logging 15,754 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, after the daily cases stayed below 10,000-mark two days ago. With this, India's cumulative caseload has gone up to 4,43,14,618 and active cases stands at 1,01,830, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The country recorded 9,062 Covid-19 cases on August 17, while 8,813 infections on August 16 this year.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47%, and weekly at 3.90%, the ministry stated, adding that 15,220 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The country's total number of recoveries are 4,36,85,535. The recovery rate is 98.58%.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 209.27 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far. A total of 31,52,882 doses were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 199.60 crore (1,99,60,25,975) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/Union Territories so far, out of which, over 6.66 crore (6,66,75,380) unutilized jabs are still available with them.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.
New Covid-19 symptoms
With the country witnessing a steady increase in Covid-19 cases, medical experts inform about the non-specific and newer Covid-19 symptoms presented by new Covid-19 patients. So far, the common symptoms appeared to have been limited to headache, fever, cough, cold, throat irritation and bodyache, however, the patients are reportedly presenting newer symptoms now.
According to The Economic Times report, Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, respiratory and sleep medicine at Aakash Healthcare said, “the number of acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction (heart attack) is increasing in Covid positive patients. There are patients who report non-specific symptoms like chest pain, decreased urine output, diarrhea and then turn out to be Covid positive."
Budhraja further noted that “a lot of patients with comorbidities like chronic kidney disease, stroke, hypertension are also contracting Covid and their pre-existing condition is worsening after getting infected with Covid."
Budhraja further noted that “a lot of patients with comorbidities like chronic kidney disease, stroke, hypertension are also contracting Covid and their pre-existing condition is worsening after getting infected with Covid."