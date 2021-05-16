Covid recovery: Twenty-four hour recovery has outnumbered daily new Covid cases in the last five days. The country's cumulative recoveries have now reached 2,07,95,335 with the national recovery rate of 84.25 per cent.

The Health Ministry today said that in the last 24 hours, the country reported 3,62,437 recoveries. "It outnumbers India’s Daily New COVID cases for the fifth time in the last six days," it said.

Ten states account for 70.94 per cent of the new recoveries. These ten states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, UP, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bihar.

With this, the total active caseload has come down to 36,18,458. It now comprises 14.66 per cent of the country's total positive cases. "A net decline of 55,344 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry informed.

Currently, ten states cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India’s total active cases. The states are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

The positivity rate has also declined and now stands at 16.98 per cent.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 18.22 crore. Till this morning, a total of 18,22,20,164 doses had been administered through 26,55,003 sessions.

So far, India has approved three vaccines - Covishield of Serum, Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Sputnik V, which will be manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories. This morning, India received second batch of Sputnik V.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that Centre has so far provided 20 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories for free. He said 1.84 crore doses were still available in stock with the states and UTs and nearly 51 lakh additional doses will be provided to them in the next 3 days.

