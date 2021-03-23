Random testing will be conducted for passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus
Fearing surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government on Tuesday ordered random RAT/RT-PCR testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing. The order is required to be followed at the airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and other alighting points (for private buses).
Apart from this, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also ordered ban on public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri, & gatherings in general.