Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi govt bans Holi celebrations, orders random testing at airports, railways, bus stops

A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample for COVID-19 testing, in New Delhi
1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Random testing will be conducted for passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing
  • Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus

Fearing surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government on Tuesday ordered random RAT/RT-PCR testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing. The order is required to be followed at the airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and other alighting points (for private buses).

Apart from this, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also ordered ban on public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri, & gatherings in general.

"All DMs & concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," the order stated.

Earlier , Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain underlined the need to remain alert amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and appealed to people to take precautions during Holi festival.

He also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms," Jain told reporters.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus, the health department said.

It is the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases.

The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data.

The active cases rose to 4,411 from 3,934 a day ago. The positivity remained over 1 per cent for the fourth consecutive day, the health bulletin said.

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,49,973, while 6.34 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

