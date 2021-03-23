{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fearing surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government on Tuesday ordered random RAT/RT-PCR testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing. The order is required to be followed at the airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and other alighting points (for private buses).

Fearing surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government on Tuesday ordered random RAT/RT-PCR testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing. The order is required to be followed at the airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and other alighting points (for private buses).

"All DMs & concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," the order stated.

Earlier , Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain underlined the need to remain alert amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and appealed to people to take precautions during Holi festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms," Jain told reporters.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus, the health department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data.

The active cases rose to 4,411 from 3,934 a day ago. The positivity remained over 1 per cent for the fourth consecutive day, the health bulletin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,49,973, while 6.34 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}