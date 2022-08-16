Covid-19: Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data

Active cases declined by 6,256 in a day and now comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,38,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 4.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.79 per cent, according to the health ministry. It said that 208.31 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.