Covid-19: Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data

Covid-19: Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, as per an official order
Amid concerns over Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said. These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's Covid-19 Data Management Portal, officials said. According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department, news agency PTI report said.
"In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the Covid Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches," the order issued on August 10 said. These teams will work in supervision of SDM (headquarter) Shimray A Bellrose.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 case tally increased by 8,813 in a day to reach 4,42,77,194, while active infections have declined to 1,11,252, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,27,098 with 29 more fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Active cases declined by 6,256 in a day and now comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,38,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 4.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.79 per cent, according to the health ministry. It said that 208.31 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.
(With inputs from PTI)
