Owing to the fact that the health system is stretched in the national capital amidst the massive surge in the number of COVID cases , Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to look into the aspect of shortage of oxygen supply in the city-based hospitals on urgent basis. Further it directed the Centre and the Delhi government to give details of numbers of beds in hospitals with or without ventilators and oxygen support, a PTI report said.

Delhi HC also asked the Centre and the AAP government to file affidavits by Tuesday disclosing hospital-wise availability of beds for COVID-19 patients.

"Both Centre and the Delhi govt failed in last year's lockdown, lessons to be learnt," HC said on migrant workers crisis.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister noted that amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, city's health system was stretched to its limits. And to tackle the situation, a 6-day lockdown has been announced from today night till April 26.

He further specified, the health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet. "Despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, Delhi's health system is still functioning," he added

Kejriwal said, "The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen."

Delhi had Sunday recorded its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Control room setup to monitor supply of COVID-19 management drugs

Following this, the Delhi government has set up two control rooms for monitoring and managing the supply of "COVID-19 management drugs", a PTI report said.

"In view to counter this situation and to facilitate the general public at large, the Drugs Control Department. Govt of NCT of Delhi has set up two control rooms," said the order, dated April 19.

For East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, the Karkardooma Head Office will serve as the control room and operate the helpline number -- 011-22393705, according to the order.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday noted, more than 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients over 40 years of age in both the waves and older population continues to be more vulnerable to the infection.

Addressing media, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said there is no difference in deaths between first and second wave among hospitalised patients, while the oxygen requirement is higher in second wave and ventilator requirement is not higher in the second wave.

(With inputs from agencies)

