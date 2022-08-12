"Traders had also stopped wearing masks, but today, I checked all were wearing masks. We are asking customers politely to wear a mask but people have become complacent and we cannot force them," Randhawa said. The association has also distributed a circular, informing traders about the mandatory precautions to be taken. They are also planning to organise a Covid vaccination camp shortly. Similarly, at Palika Bazaar, traders said that customers couldn’t care less about wearing masks, the report said.