Covid-19: Delhi posts lowest single-day rise in a year at 45 cases; 3 deaths

Delhi recorded 45 new Covid-19 on Monday, making it the lowest single-day rise in a year. The national capital had recorded 53 cases on Sunday. The city saw 3 deaths due to the virus.

The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 0.08 per cent with 693 active cases. The city saw 92 recoveries during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by Delhi government.

Now the number of cumulative positive cases stand at 14,35,128, while the overall positivity rate is 6.42 per cent. Of this, 14,09,417 Covid-19 patients have been discharged. Delhi so far has seen 25,018 deaths due to the pandemic, with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, there were 397 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, while seven beds in dedicated Covid care centre were being used. A total of 244 Covid-19 patients were in home isolation during this period, while all the beds in dedicated Covid health centre were vacant.

A total of 55,019 Covid test were conducted in Delhi during the past 24 hours, of which 43,661 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests, whereas 11,358 were rapid antigen tests. So far, 2,23,59,206 Covid tests have been conducted in the city, which translates into 11,76,800 tests per million.

A total of 7,007 beneficiaries received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, whereas 3,845 beneficiaries received the second dose.

