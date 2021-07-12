OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi posts lowest single-day rise in a year at 45 cases; 3 deaths

Delhi recorded 45 new Covid-19 on Monday, making it the lowest single-day rise in a year. The national capital had recorded 53 cases on Sunday. The city saw 3 deaths due to the virus.

The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 0.08 per cent with 693 active cases. The city saw 92 recoveries during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by Delhi government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Now the number of cumulative positive cases stand at 14,35,128, while the overall positivity rate is 6.42 per cent. Of this, 14,09,417 Covid-19 patients have been discharged. Delhi so far has seen 25,018 deaths due to the pandemic, with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, there were 397 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, while seven beds in dedicated Covid care centre were being used. A total of 244 Covid-19 patients were in home isolation during this period, while all the beds in dedicated Covid health centre were vacant.

A total of 55,019 Covid test were conducted in Delhi during the past 24 hours, of which 43,661 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests, whereas 11,358 were rapid antigen tests. So far, 2,23,59,206 Covid tests have been conducted in the city, which translates into 11,76,800 tests per million.

A total of 7,007 beneficiaries received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, whereas 3,845 beneficiaries received the second dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
An Indian man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Delhi-NCR.

Covid-19: Delhi posts lowest single-day rise in a year at 45 cases; 3 deaths

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
World hunger spiked last year, outpacing population growth and probably reaching the highest since 2005 (Photo: Mint)

World hunger surged to 15-year high as Covid-19 pandemic stifled food access

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn (HT)

Sputnik V demonstrates strong safety profile during vaccination campaign

3 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout