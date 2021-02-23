Covid-19: Delhi records 145 new cases, two deaths in last 24 hrs

Delhi recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities on Tuesday taking the toll to 10, 903. The positivity rate stood at 0.25%, according to officials.

With this, the infection tally in Delhi rose to 6,38,173, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government. It said that the active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday rose to 1054 from 1041 on the previous day.

The new cases came out of the 58,327 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, public buses and metro trains in Delhi will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers, sources said.

The decision was taken as states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19, according to sources.

The national capital, which has witnessed three waves of the coronavirus, has not reported a surge in cases over the last few weeks.

The Union Home Ministry has directed a phased closure of two special and temporary Covid care centres in the national capital on Tuesday.

While the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid hospital located in the Delhi Cantonment area is managed by the DRDO, the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre operational in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area is managed by the ITBP.

The Home Ministry has asked the Defence Research and Development Organisation to "close down" the facility run by it and directed the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to withdraw their health professionals manning this centre and ordered the same with "immediate effect" to the ITBP for the Chhattarpur facility, according to a directive accessed by news agency PTI.

Additionally, in the DDMA meeting held on Monday, sources said that officials were directed to take steps to prevent a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, including arrangements for people arriving from Maharashtra and other states that have witnessing the surge.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed officials to speed up the ongoing vaccination drive in the city and ensure the current levels of RT-PCR testing and tracking are sustained.

He has also directed officials to launch cluster-based genome sequencing testing in the city as authorities and experts discussed new Covid-19 variants at the DDMA meeting.

There was no official confirmation, however, if the mutant coronavirus variants have emerged in Delhi till now, even though recent reports have cited a Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) study to claim that 7,569 mutants are in circulation in India.

