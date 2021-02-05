OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Delhi records 154 new cases, 2 new fatalities
Representational image (AP)
Representational image (AP)

COVID-19: Delhi records 154 new cases, 2 new fatalities

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 05:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Total new number of deaths recorded are the same as 2 February, the lowest in the last 10 months
  • The active cases tally on Friday slightly rose to 1,206 from 1,194, according to the latest bulletin

Delhi recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and two new deaths taking the death toll to 10, 873.

This fatality count on Friday is same as it was on 2 February which is the lowest in the last 10 months.

The new cases came out of the 59,964 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.26%, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,873 with two new fatalities, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Friday slightly rose to 1,206 from 1,194, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 22,194 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. 

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".

On February 2, the count dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi officials said on Tuesday that Coronavirus vaccine jabs in the national capital will given six days a week from now on instead of the earlier four days.

With inputs from PTI

