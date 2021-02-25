Covid-19: Delhi records 220 new cases, no death in the last 24 hours

No death has been reported in the last 24 hours and the number of recovered cases is at 188, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,26,519 in the national capital

Delhi has reported 220 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate at 0.34%, according to the daily health bulletin. However, no death has been reported in the said time and the number of recovered cases is at 188, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,26,519 in the national capital, the department added.



Delhi has conducted 41,260 RT-PCR tests and 22,738 rapid antigen tests today. The total number of tests carried out so far stand at 1,21,92,675.

Out of the 5752 hospital beds available to treat Covid-19 patients, 412 beds have been occupied while the rest of the beds, 5340, are vacant, the health bulletin said. Of the patients who have tested positive for the virus, 536 people are under home isolation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, amid rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi has made it mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab to have a negative RT-PCR test to enter the national capital effective from 25 February and it will be effective till March 15.

Additionally, public buses and metro trains in Delhi will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers, according to reports.

As of Wednesday, over 3.4 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving the jabs on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of these, more than 1.41 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.

