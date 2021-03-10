OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi records more than 300 new cases for second day in a row, active cases rise

Covid-19: Delhi records more than 300 new cases for second day in a row, active cases rise

A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)
A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 04:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new cases came from 71,153 tests, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 370 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, breaching the 300-mark for the second day in a row after recording 320 new COVID cases and four deaths on Wednesday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came from 71,153 tests, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

India’s combined fiscal gap to reach 12.7% this year: SBI

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Flipkart owned digital wallet Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), edtech firm Unacademy, epharmacy platform Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have come on board as associate sponsors of IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Disney+ Hotstar signs 10 sponsors ahead of T20 tournament

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Fake medicines lead to drug resistance in humans and cause a significant number of deaths, according to public health experts.

Centre creates special fund for health spending

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Priests perform rituals on deities during the five-day annual float festival, Teppotsavam, in the tank of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Tirupati.

45 special trains in operation for Tirupati temple visit. Details here

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST

The number of active cases rose to 1,900 from 1,812 on Tuesday and from 1,730 on Monday. Three new deaths took the toll to 10,931, it said.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases respectively, were recorded. The city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Tuesday, 320 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,41,660, the bulletin said. A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.

However, since early March, cases were again seen on the rise.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The number of people under home isolation rose to 952 on Tuesday from 947 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people had recovered till date.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout