OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi records more than 400 new cases for the fourth day in a row, total death toll reaches 10,941

Covid-19: Delhi records more than 400 new cases for the fourth day in a row, total death toll reaches 10,941

A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of arriving passengers for conducting RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus tests during a screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai on February 22, 2021, as India's coronavirus cases passed 11 million. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of arriving passengers for conducting RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus tests during a screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai on February 22, 2021, as India's coronavirus cases passed 11 million. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 04:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi rose to 2,262 from 2,207 on Saturday while 350 patients recovered in the last 24 hours

Delhi on Sunday recorded 407 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day according to data shared by the health department.

The city recorded 407 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 10,941 with two more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The former RBI governor also opined that the govt's ambitious target to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25 was 'more aspirational, rather than a carefully computed one even before the pandemic'

Drastic changes in monetary policy framework can upset bond market: Raghuram Rajan

5 min read . 04:13 PM IST
20 students test positive for Covid in Surat, 2 schools, college shut 14 days

Gujarat COVID: 20 students test positive; officals shut schools, colleges

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid, in Dubai May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus

1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
MoS for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju said so far over 50 AYUSH products have been registered in eight countries namely Kenya, US, Russia, Latvia, Canada, Oman, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka

Traditional medicine exports to get a global boost as WHO’s GCTM gets India address

1 min read . 03:05 PM IST

The positivity rate stood at 0.60% in the national capital. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,262 from 2,207 on Saturday while 350 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of tests conducted on Saturday stood at 68,223, including 41,195 RT-PCR tests and 27,028 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Saturday rose to 1, 270 from 1,204 on Saturday.

The city recorded 419 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday while on Friday, 431 cases were recorded, the highest single-day spike in over two months, while the count on Thursday was 409.

Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

The new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday took the infection tally to 6,43,289, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,207 from 2,093 on Friday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.59 per cent the previous day.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Interacting with reporters, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were "not alarming", and asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout