The death toll on Saturday climbed to 10,939 with three more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The city recorded over 400 cases for the third consecutive day Saturday. The count on Thursday was 409 and 431 on Friday.

The total number of cases reached 6,43,289 while the number of recoveries touched 6,30,143. The number of active cases in the national capital reached 2,207 after being recorded 2,093 on Friday and 2,020 on Thursday

Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. Delhi had registered 321 coronavirus cases and one death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. On Friday, 431 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,870, the bulletin said. Jain, when asked about the sudden spike in daily cases, told reporters that the positivity rate in Delhi was "much lower" compared to Maharashtra and Kerala, and asserted that the city government was on a "full vigil" to combat the pandemic.

"The positivity rate in Delhi in November was about 15 per cent. It came down to less than five per cent first and then to less than one per cent, and for the last two months, it is still below 1 per cent, which is much lower than what is being recorded in cities in Maharashtra and Kerala," he said. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,093 from 2,020 on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.59 per cent the previous day. Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".





















