"The positivity rate in Delhi in November was about 15 per cent. It came down to less than five per cent first and then to less than one per cent, and for the last two months, it is still below 1 per cent, which is much lower than what is being recorded in cities in Maharashtra and Kerala," he said. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,093 from 2,020 on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.59 per cent the previous day. Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}