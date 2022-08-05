Covid-19: Delhi reports 2,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in six months

Meanwhile, in a related development, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital of Delhi conducted a study on the variant mutation and the report is yet to come. Managing Director of LNJP hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, said, "We have conducted a study to know if there is any new variant behind the Covid surge. The study report on Covid strain will come out early by next week."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}