Covid-19: Delhi reports 2,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in six months

Delhi recorded 2,419 new Covid-19 cases, making it the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the national capital
Delhi on Friday reported 2,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, according to health department data. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 12.95%, while two more deaths due to Covid-19 infection were reported, the health department data further revealed. Notably, this is the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.
Interestingly, Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease. Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. The fresh cases came out of 18,685 Covid tests conducted in the city on Thursday. With the fresh infections on Friday, the Covid-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.
Meanwhile, in a related development, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital of Delhi conducted a study on the variant mutation and the report is yet to come. Managing Director of LNJP hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, said, "We have conducted a study to know if there is any new variant behind the Covid surge. The study report on Covid strain will come out early by next week."
Expressing concerns over the surge in the Covid infection, Dr Kumar said people are not following Covid appropriate behaviour. The cases are rising but the severity is mild, he said. "We are not reporting hospitalisation cases because people have taken booster dose as well. However, many people are still not showing much interest in taking booster doses," he further stressed.
Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi, said the Covid cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild. Taking about the risk to people who have comorbidities, Dr Modi said, "Patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes and other issues have been reporting to us but all of them have mild symptoms."
A senior consultant at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta, said people who don't get tested themselves timely and don't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour land up with trouble. "Some of the people don't follow Covid appropriate behaviour, people get them tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said.
