Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi reports 217 new cases, zero deaths in last 24 hrs
New Delhi: A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Covid-19: Delhi reports 217 new cases, zero deaths in last 24 hrs

2 min read . 06:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With this, the number of active cases in Delhi are now 1,543 and the positivity rate is at 0.33%
  • These new cases come from the 66,624 tests conducted the previous day

Delhi reported 217 new cases for Covid-19 and zero new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health bulletin. The total number of cases in the national capital now stand at 6,39,681 and with no new deaths, the death toll is at 10,911.

Delhi reported 217 new cases for Covid-19 and zero new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health bulletin. The total number of cases in the national capital now stand at 6,39,681 and with no new deaths, the death toll is at 10,911.

With this, the number of active cases in Delhi are now 1543 and the positivity rate is at 0.33%. While 78 people recovered from the coronavirus, the total number of recoveries are now 6,27,227.

With this, the number of active cases in Delhi are now 1543 and the positivity rate is at 0.33%. While 78 people recovered from the coronavirus, the total number of recoveries are now 6,27,227.

These new cases come from the 66,624 tests conducted the previous day. This takes the tests done in Delhi so far to 1,24,87,056. Of this, it has conducted 42, 632 RT-PCR tests and 23, 992 rapid antigen tests on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination has begun in India, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that 56 government hospitals and 13 private facilities in the national capital are part of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that began on Monday.

As many as 15,521 beneficiaries including 5,176 senior citizens received the shots on Monday, according to data shared by officials.

Jain said 308 centres have been set-up across 192 hospitals in the city for this phase.

"A total of 192 hospitals have been prepared in Delhi for this phase, among which 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government hospitals," he told reporters.

Jain said the vaccine will be given free of cost at all the central and Delhi government hospitals, while its cost at private hospitals has been capped at 250.

Clarifying about the centres for vaccination, he said, "There are about 2-3 centres at a single hospital. In total, the number of vaccination centres is about 300, but the count of locations at which they have been set up is 192."

There are 12-15 lakh people in the age group of 60 years and above while those in the age bracket of 45-59 years with comorbid conditions are about 2-3 lakh, he said.

