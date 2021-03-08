OPEN APP
Covid-19: Delhi reports 239 new cases and three deaths in a day

Delhi recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths today, while the number of tests conducted were 47,689, as per data shared by the health department.

The total number of covid-19 cases rose to 6,41,340 and the number of total recoveries to 6,28,686.

The fresh cases came from 47,689 tests, including 35,968 RT-PCR tests and 11,721 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Delhi reports 239 new #COVID19 cases, 309 recoveries, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the national capital rose to 10,924 after the death of three more individuals and the number of active cases stood at 1,730.

The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,921, according to the latest health bulletin. The fresh cases came from 91,614 tests, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February, as per figures.

