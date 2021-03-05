Delhi on Friday reported 312 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths taking the total number of cases to 6,40,494 and related fatalities to 10,918. With 59,122 tests being conducted across the city, the positivity rate is at .53%.

The city has also recorded 312 recoveries in the last 24 hours with a total number of 6,27,797 people recovering from the infection.

As per the state health bulletin, the total number of active cases stands at 1779.

Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus cases and one more fatality on Thursday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase", the official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

On Thursday, nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

India on Friday saw a slight decline in new positive cases with 16,838 more people testing positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours. The country had seen over 17,000 fresh infections on Thursday.

However, the daily death count has increased as 113 more people succumbed to the disease. The fatalities stood at 89 on Thursday. The total death toll has now reached 1,57,548.

