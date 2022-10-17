COVID-19: Delhi reports 61 fresh cases, tally climbs to climbed to 20,04,963

COVID-19: Delhi reports 61 fresh cases, tally climbs to climbed to 20,04,9631 min read . 10:44 PM IST
- The new cases were detected from 1,689 tests conducted the previous day.
The national capital on 17 October reported 61 fresh Covid-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 3.61 per cent, said the data shared by the city health department.
However, no new fatality due to the viral disease was reported.
With the new reported case of COVID-19, Delhi's coronavirus tally has climbed to 20,04,963 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.
It added that the new cases were detected from 1,689 tests conducted the previous day.
On 16 October, Delhi reported 115 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent, while on Saturday, 135 with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent were reported. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.
On Thursday, the national capital logged 130 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it reported 97 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.
As per latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 429 and a total of 329 patients are under home isolation.
Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 44 are occupied, it said, adding 49 coronavirus containment zones are in Delhi now.
The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
With PTI inputs.
