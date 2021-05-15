Covid-19: Delhi recorded 6500 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed today. The positivity rate in the national capital has also come down to 11 per cent. "In the last 24 hours, 6500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11%. So Corona's impact is going down in Delhi. 1000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government was starting oxygen concentrator bank today. "Essential to provide oxygen to COVID patients, on time. We have started this for such patients. 200 such banks set up in every dist. Our team will provide the concentrator at doorstep of patients in home isolation, if needed," he said.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 8506 infection cases with 14140 recoveries and 289 deaths. The cases have been coming down since the beginning of this month.

Delhi witnessed a steep rise in daily cases since April 1. The number kept going up till April 20, when the national capital recorded its highest ever single day tally of over 28,000 cases with positivity rate of nearly 36 per cent. However, after the government imposed strict curfew, the cases started declining and now it has come to level last reported on April 8.

Currently, Delhi has nearly 72000 active infection cases.

