Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi reports less than 150 daily cases, two more deaths in last 24 hrs
Frontline workers get shots of Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19: Delhi reports less than 150 daily cases, two more deaths in last 24 hrs

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February
  • The tally of Covid positives in the capital to 6,37,900

Delhi on Sunday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the totatally of positives in the capital to 6,37,900, according to the health bulletin.

Delhi on Sunday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the totatally of positives in the capital to 6,37,900, according to the health bulletin.

The national capital also reported two more Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 10,900. The positivity rate dipped marginally to 0.23 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Govt is facilitator, private sector driver of growth, says FM Sitharaman

2 min read . 04:42 PM IST

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST

West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST

I-T dept raids 'biggest pvt' hospital in Srinagar, detects multiple tax evasions

2 min read . 04:15 PM IST

The national capital also reported two more Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 10,900. The positivity rate dipped marginally to 0.23 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Govt is facilitator, private sector driver of growth, says FM Sitharaman

2 min read . 04:42 PM IST

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST

West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST

I-T dept raids 'biggest pvt' hospital in Srinagar, detects multiple tax evasions

2 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 145 new cases came out of the 63,813 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The number of active cases rose to 1,071 on Sunday from 1,025 the previous day, it said.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 44,673 RT-PCR tests and 19,140 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Sunday was 467, it said.

On Saturday, 152 novel coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease were registered in Delhi.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February.

On February 9 too, no fatality from the infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

TRENDING STORIES See All

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in the month when the single-day fatality count was nil.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.