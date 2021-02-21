{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi on Sunday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the totatally of positives in the capital to 6,37,900, according to the health bulletin.

The 145 new cases came out of the 63,813 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The number of active cases rose to 1,071 on Sunday from 1,025 the previous day, it said.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 44,673 RT-PCR tests and 19,140 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Sunday was 467, it said.

On Saturday, 152 novel coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease were registered in Delhi.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in the month when the single-day fatality count was nil.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.

