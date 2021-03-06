OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi reports over 300 fresh cases second day in a row

Delhi recorded as many as 321 fresh Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 6,40,815 and the death toll to 10,919. With the recent surge, this is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day in nearly one-and-a-half-month.

The city also recorded 320 recoveries while the active cases currently stand at 1,779. On Saturday, the number of tests conducted across the city is 53,062 and the current positivity rate stands at .60%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covid-19 rapid tests are seen on a checkout belt in an ALDI Nord store in Essen, western Germany

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Door-to-door collection has stopped, Ram Temple to be ready in 3 years: Champat Rai

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST
Traditional clothes hang on a rope as protesters holding shields stand in line in the background

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo: Wikipedia)

325-crore bank fraud cases: ED arrests two directors of a Tamil Nadu-based company

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

On Friday, 312 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths related to the infection were recorded from the city. With 59,122 tests being conducted, the positivity rate stood at .53%.

On Thursday, 261 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported from the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase", the official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

On Thursday, nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout