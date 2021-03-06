Delhi recorded as many as 321 fresh Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 6,40,815 and the death toll to 10,919. With the recent surge, this is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day in nearly one-and-a-half-month.

The city also recorded 320 recoveries while the active cases currently stand at 1,779. On Saturday, the number of tests conducted across the city is 53,062 and the current positivity rate stands at .60%.

On Friday, 312 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths related to the infection were recorded from the city. With 59,122 tests being conducted, the positivity rate stood at .53%.

On Thursday, 261 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported from the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase", the official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

On Thursday, nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via