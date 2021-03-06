Covid-19: Delhi reports over 300 fresh cases second day in a row

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi recorded as many as 321 fresh Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 6,40,815 and the death toll to 10,919. With the recent surge, this is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day in nearly one-and-a-half-month.

On Friday, 312 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths related to the infection were recorded from the city. With 59,122 tests being conducted, the positivity rate stood at .53%.

On Thursday, 261 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported from the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase", the official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}