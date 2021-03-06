Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi reports over 300 fresh cases second day in a row

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 300 fresh cases second day in a row

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 300 fresh cases second day in a row
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The national capital recorded as many as 321 fresh Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours
  • With the recent surge, this is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day in nearly one-and-a-half-month

Delhi recorded as many as 321 fresh Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 6,40,815 and the death toll to 10,919. With the recent surge, this is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day in nearly one-and-a-half-month.

Delhi recorded as many as 321 fresh Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 6,40,815 and the death toll to 10,919. With the recent surge, this is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day in nearly one-and-a-half-month.

The city also recorded 320 recoveries while the active cases currently stand at 1,779. On Saturday, the number of tests conducted across the city is 53,062 and the current positivity rate stands at .60%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

1 min read . 06:30 PM IST

Door-to-door collection has stopped, Ram Temple to be ready in 3 years: Champat Rai

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST

325-crore bank fraud cases: ED arrests two directors of a Tamil Nadu-based company

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

The city also recorded 320 recoveries while the active cases currently stand at 1,779. On Saturday, the number of tests conducted across the city is 53,062 and the current positivity rate stands at .60%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

1 min read . 06:30 PM IST

Door-to-door collection has stopped, Ram Temple to be ready in 3 years: Champat Rai

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST

325-crore bank fraud cases: ED arrests two directors of a Tamil Nadu-based company

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Friday, 312 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths related to the infection were recorded from the city. With 59,122 tests being conducted, the positivity rate stood at .53%.

On Thursday, 261 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported from the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase", the official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

On Thursday, nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.