COVID-19: Delhi requests for Oxygen Express; likely get from Rourkela

2 min read.Updated: 23 Apr 2021, 05:10 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country
Railway Board Chairman confirmed, after UP and MP, requests for Oxygen Express has come from Andhra Pradesh and Delhi
As number of COVID patients in the national capital continues gasping for breadth in absence of adequate supply of oxygen in city-based hospitals, the Delhi government requested the Railways to operate Oxygen Express to help them come out of the crisis, news agency PTI reported.
The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen as the Centre and state are struggling to combat the second wave of the COVID-19.
Regarding the Oxygen Express, the railway ministry said in a statement on Sunday, “After completion of technical trials, empty tankers would be moved from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai, and sent to Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers."
“It may be noted that the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had approached ministry of railways to explore whether liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by railways," the statement said.
“Railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of LMO. LMO has to be transported through roll-on-roll-off (RORO) service with road tankers placed on flat wagons," it added.