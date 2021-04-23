OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Delhi requests for Oxygen Express; likely get from Rourkela

COVID-19: Delhi requests for Oxygen Express; likely get from Rourkela

Delhi requests for Oxygen Express; likely get from Rourkela (HT_PRINT)Premium
Delhi requests for Oxygen Express; likely get from Rourkela (HT_PRINT)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2021, 05:10 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country
  • Railway Board Chairman confirmed, after UP and MP, requests for Oxygen Express has come from Andhra Pradesh and Delhi

As number of COVID patients in the national capital continues gasping for breadth in absence of adequate supply of oxygen in city-based hospitals, the Delhi government requested the Railways to operate Oxygen Express to help them come out of the crisis, news agency PTI reported.

The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen as the Centre and state are struggling to combat the second wave of the COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On Friday, the Railway Board Chairman Suneet Arora confirmed, after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, requests for Oxygen Express has come from Andhra Pradesh and the Delhi government.

Arora said, "We have received a request from Delhi just now, and we are still planning its movement. We will likely get the oxygen from Rourkela"

"We have asked the Delhi government to keep their trucks ready, and our wagons, ramps are ready in the NCR area," he added.

"Andhra Pradesh has asked for oxygen to be moved from Angul in Odisha," he added further.

Each tanker of the 'Oxygen Express' trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, Arora said, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

The 'Oxygen Express' train headed for Uttar Pradesh will reach Lucknow on Saturday, and the one for Maharashtra will reach Nagpur on Friday night.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Medanta co-founder Naresh Trehan.Premium Premium

Medical oxygen demand shot up by three times due to COVID surge: Medanta Chairman

2 min read . 05:05 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman Sitharaman said that the government stepped up borrowing substantially in FY21 and that she has made it clear that the government will not hesitate to frontload as much as is required in the current fiscal.Premium Premium

Centre, states frontloading their borrowing: Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
A man inspects an ICU ward after a fire broke out in Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital at Virar, near MumbaiPremium Premium

DGP asked to probe Virar hospital fire: Maharashtra Home Minister

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Hospitals across the country have reported an acute shortage of medical oxygen amid a surge in covid patients.Premium Premium

Breathing issues during covid-19 home isolation? Try lying prone

1 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Regarding the Oxygen Express, the railway ministry said in a statement on Sunday, “After completion of technical trials, empty tankers would be moved from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai, and sent to Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers."

“It may be noted that the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had approached ministry of railways to explore whether liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by railways," the statement said.

“Railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of LMO. LMO has to be transported through roll-on-roll-off (RORO) service with road tankers placed on flat wagons," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout