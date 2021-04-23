COVID-19: Delhi requests for Oxygen Express; likely get from Rourkela

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As number of COVID patients in the national capital continues gasping for breadth in absence of adequate supply of oxygen in city-based hospitals, the Delhi government requested the Railways to operate Oxygen Express to help them come out of the crisis, news agency PTI reported.

On Friday, the Railway Board Chairman Suneet Arora confirmed, after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, requests for Oxygen Express has come from Andhra Pradesh and the Delhi government.

Arora said, "We have received a request from Delhi just now, and we are still planning its movement. We will likely get the oxygen from Rourkela"

"We have asked the Delhi government to keep their trucks ready, and our wagons, ramps are ready in the NCR area," he added.

"Andhra Pradesh has asked for oxygen to be moved from Angul in Odisha," he added further.

Each tanker of the 'Oxygen Express' trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, Arora said, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

Regarding the Oxygen Express, the railway ministry said in a statement on Sunday, “After completion of technical trials, empty tankers would be moved from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai, and sent to Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers."

"It may be noted that the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had approached ministry of railways to explore whether liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by railways," the statement said.

“Railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of LMO. LMO has to be transported through roll-on-roll-off (RORO) service with road tankers placed on flat wagons," it added.

