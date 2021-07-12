Delhi’s Covid-19 test positivity rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.07% on Sunday, as the city continued to recover from a brutal wave of infections between April and May. Delhi on Sunday reported 53 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19% and one death.

A day before that, the city had recorded 81 cases of the infection and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.11%.

There are 252 people under home-isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 576, the department said in its daily bulletin.

It said 61,405 COVID-19 tests, including 53,280 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city on Saturday.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.